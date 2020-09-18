High School Football: Big area games set to take center stage

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are not sure how the rest of the high school football season will play out here in the Mountain State but we do know while we won’t have many area teams on the field tomorrow night, other key matchups will take place under those Friday night lights.

Wheeling park makes the trip to Huntington to battle the Highlanders, Huntington is coming off a 42-7 loss to Midland.

Lewis county takes on a red-hot Ripley team, the Vikings have outscored their opponents 63-7 in their first 2 games. This is our game of the week.

In Kentucky, Greenup County and Fairview battle, and in Ohio, Ironton seeks its fourth straight victory as they visit Rock Hill.

This is our game of the week.

