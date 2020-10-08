High School Football finally returns to Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Kanawha County finally being deemed safe enough for sporting events, this meant High School football teams in West Virginia’s most populous county could start.

Click on the video player below to see highlights from the Capital-South Charleston matchup along with Nitro-St. Albans contest.

