High School Football finally returns to Kanawha County

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With Kanawha County finally being deemed safe enough for sporting events, this meant High School football teams in West Virginia’s most populous county could start.

Click on the video player below to see highlights from the Capital-South Charleston matchup along with Nitro-St. Albans contest.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.