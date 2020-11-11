High school girls to Governor: ‘Just let us play!’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Female athletes from Hurricane, Winfield, and Buffalo high schools said that although they’ve played against each other, on Wednesday they were banding together to let Governor Justice know they want the same rules applied to them in volleyball as football.

“On the court we were opponents but today we’re standing as one for Putnam County,” Janessa Harris said.

Harris was one of the dozens of volleyball players Wednesday making a last-minute plea to the Governor to let them play in Thursday’s state volleyball tournament.

“He’s the only one standing in the way of us getting there,” she said.

Despite all three high schools in Putnam County making it to the tournament, the county’s orange status in the covid-19 school map Saturday disqualified them.

“We won this Saturday, we made it through sectionals and regionals to win this and qualify for the state tournament,” said one Winfield High volleyball player showing her plaque to 13 News.

The girls say they want the same rules applied to volleyball as cheer and football.

“For football, if they are gold the day before their game, they are allowed to play, and today Putnam is in gold; if it is fair across the board we want to know why we can’t play?”

The governor however said football is different.

“The situation now with football is just this, football doesn’t have a sectional and doesn’t have a regional and then doesn’t have a state tournament, football just starts their state play-off at one time,” he said.

Justice says he looked into delaying tournament dates and to individually test athletes but the delay could then leave out other players if their county suddenly turns red or orange.

“Jim justice really has to make tough tough calls and tough decisions and really in this situation Jim Justice has got to protect us in every way from dying.”

One parent at the rally said they filed a lawsuit, but it was dismissed, so Thursday they’re going to ask the state supreme court to take up the matter.

