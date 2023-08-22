(WOWK) – An excessive heat watch is in effect for the WOWK-TV viewing area for Thursday. The anticipation is that an excessive heat warning will be issued for that day. This is the highest level of heat alert that the National Weather Service will issue.

Excessive heat alerts are issued when the heat index reaches certain criteria and NWS offices in Ohio and West Virginia currently think the heat index could reach as high as 110 degrees in some areas Thursday afternoon.

Predictor forecast model of heat index for Thursday afternoon.

People who work or play outside should absolutely be monitoring for signs of heat illness as shown below. Be proactive in employing aggressive cooling strategies so heat illness doesn’t progress to heat stroke.

Heat exhaustion vs heat stroke

The NWS alert reminds people:

“Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.” NWS Charleston, WV

