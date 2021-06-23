Hoover comes back from five point deficit to win state title

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – What an incredible state tournament run it has been for these Herbert Hoover Huskies.

A quick recap – Hoover lost their first game against Sissonville, which put them in the losers bracket.

So they had to claw their way out of that bracket, winning the next four games in a row; with three of those games played today.

Not only that, but in the final championship game against Oak Glen, the Huskies had to overcome a 5-0 deficit.

The action came in the top of the seventh; 5-2, Golden Bears.

The Huskies had a runner on second, and Sydney Bright crushed it to the left center wall, scoring her man on second, Caroline Woody, to make it 5-3.

Next, Hoover had a runner on first and third, and Abby Hanson sent it deep. Kirsten Wehrel scored to close the gap to one run, the score now 5-4.

Hoover then had runners on both second and third, Sydney Shamblin hit a fly ball to the right, and Grayson Buckner motored in from third to tie the game at five.

So, we head into extras.

Eighth inning action, Hoover with a runner on second.

Huskies’ Cortney Fizer hit one up the middle and Brooklyn Huffman rounded third, to take it home. Giving Hoover their first lead of the game, 6-5.

Bottom of eighth, two outs for the golden bears, with a runner on second.

A pop up to center and Cortney Fizer hauls it in for the final out.

The Herbert Hoover Huskies are the Class AA softball state champions for the fourth time in a row!

They also won this state championship title on the 5 year anniversary of the flood that devastated their school.