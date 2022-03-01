CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore says Hope Scholarship Applications are now available for the 2022-2023 school year.

The scholarship is an education savings account program for Kindergarten through 12th-grade students.

Parents can direct the state’s portion of their child’s education funding to a learning program that works best for their child. The money can be used for tuition, fees and other expenses.

Applications will be accepted through May 15. To apply visit www.hopescholarshipwv.com.