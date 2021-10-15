Horace Mann aide arrested on abuse allegations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former aide at a Kanawha County middle school was arrested Friday, facing abuse allegations.
According to Tony Hazlett with the Charleston Police Department, James Lynch is facing seven counts related to abuse allegations at Horace Mann Middle School.
Earlier this month, the Kanawha County Board of Education voted to terminate the teacher aide.
Before the vote, Tracy White, the B.O.E. president, said parents don’t think they send their children to school with “monsters.”
