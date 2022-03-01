(WOWK) — The first day of March brings nice weather with temperatures a good 10 degrees above normal if not warmer in many areas with highs in the low 60s but things are going to be even warmer than that on the weekend.
Wednesday looks like a full repeat of Tuesday weatherwise with sunshine and 60s. The next chance for rain happens very early Thursday morning and it’s focused mainly north and east of Charleston. Basically some moisture briefly brushes the area while cooler temperatures drop back in. Highs in the 50-52 degree range will feel cooler but will actually be right on the money climatologically speaking as 51 degrees is the normal high.
After Thursday another surge of very warm air rolls in with the highs jumping into the 70s by the weekend.
The rain chances do pick up a little bit on Sunday. A band of showers can set up just north of I-64 and drift around the northern half of the WOWK-TV viewing area for a good portion of the day before lifting north toward evening.
On Monday, a weakening cold front will drive some weak showers through the region which will cool things back down and reset the high temperatures back closer to normal afterward.
If you really want some warm weather, head south into the Carolinas. Highs on Monday before the rain will jump into the low 80s in South Carolina.
In terms of rainfall, don’t anticipate a whole bunch of rain even though we may see a few showers. Models are very meager on the output of how much rain we can see. Below is the GFS from Tuesday March 1 through Tuesday March 8.
