(WOWK) — The first day of March brings nice weather with temperatures a good 10 degrees above normal if not warmer in many areas with highs in the low 60s but things are going to be even warmer than that on the weekend.

View over Charleston on March 2, 2022

Wednesday looks like a full repeat of Tuesday weatherwise with sunshine and 60s. The next chance for rain happens very early Thursday morning and it’s focused mainly north and east of Charleston. Basically some moisture briefly brushes the area while cooler temperatures drop back in. Highs in the 50-52 degree range will feel cooler but will actually be right on the money climatologically speaking as 51 degrees is the normal high.

Predictor model output for early Thursday morning

After Thursday another surge of very warm air rolls in with the highs jumping into the 70s by the weekend.

The rain chances do pick up a little bit on Sunday. A band of showers can set up just north of I-64 and drift around the northern half of the WOWK-TV viewing area for a good portion of the day before lifting north toward evening.

Predictor model output for Sunday morning

On Monday, a weakening cold front will drive some weak showers through the region which will cool things back down and reset the high temperatures back closer to normal afterward.

Predictor model output for Monday morning showing a weakening band of showers passing west to east

If you really want some warm weather, head south into the Carolinas. Highs on Monday before the rain will jump into the low 80s in South Carolina.

Predictor highs for Monday, March 7, 2022

In terms of rainfall, don’t anticipate a whole bunch of rain even though we may see a few showers. Models are very meager on the output of how much rain we can see. Below is the GFS from Tuesday March 1 through Tuesday March 8.

Predictor model output for rainfall Mar 1 – Mar 8

