Gallagher, WV (WOWK) – Paint Creek Road is closed at Lower Patch Road as multiple departments battle a fire an abandoned home in Gallagher.

The fire was first reported just after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning. Metro 911 dispatchers say the home is abandoned. No injuries have been reported.

Firefighters with the Pratt and East Bank Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the fire, along with Kanawha County EMS.