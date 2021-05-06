How do I cure a hangover?

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A hangover… the unpleasant result of drinking more than your body can handle.

If you spent the night out and woke up experiencing diarrhea, fatigue, a headache, nausea, and/or shaking, you may just have a hangover; and few bartenders in Huntington gave their ideas on the best ways to get through it.

One bartender with Summit Beer Station says, “before you go to bed the night after you’ve had a few, drink a lot of water, [and] take some Advil. When you wake up, wash, rinse, repeat. Water. Advil.”

Rachel Cooper, a barback for Summit Beer Station, had similar advice but she also says “…a lot of people do Pedialyte and then get something greasy like French fries. That’s usually the way to go.”

Although there’s no cure to get rid of a hangover, a recently updated study by Harvard Health, listed a few ways to reduce the symptoms.

Of the seven remedies listed in a Harvard study, few include drinking fluids, increasing your carbohydrate intake, and drinking coffee or tea.

The study also suggests pain relievers, but one person I spoke with seemed to disagree.

Kentucky resident, Robert Sears says he actually advises “…against using Tylenol because Tylenol damages your liver and so does alcohol and the two together are dangerous.”

Still, out of all the advice everyone had, there seemed to be one thing they could agree on:

WATER!