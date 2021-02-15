How people more in rural counties are preparing for more winter weather?

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – People in more rural counties, like Jackson County, West Virginia, are preparing for the next round of winter weather.

Mother nature is the gift that just keeps on giving this winter. Many people are still trying to catch their breath from Thursday’s ice storm. Now, another one is upon us.

“Just preparing for if the power goes out; stock up on maybe food and stuff. Stuff you’re low on,” Jamie Lambert of Ripley, WV, said.

“We need to get food on the count of this weather, it’s getting bad you know,” Michael Godfrey, who lives in Ripley said.

More than 2,300 Appalachian Power workers are dedicated to storm restoration efforts. Crews have traveled from other states like Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee and Georgia to assist.

“I’m a little worried about it because you never know what could happen; what could transpire,” Godfrey said.

One man getting groceries says he’s lived through the ice storm that happened five years ago and says he’s not too concerned.

“Our power was out for about eight days and so we’re not too concerned. We have experience with it and got propane stocked up for backup heat and fresh batteries for flashlights. So, we’re ready to go,” Mike Hall of Ripley, WV said.

Some people are lucky, they only have to worry about ice in their drinks for the next few days.

“Me personally, I’m off until Friday so no I’m not too worried. They are expecting the roads to get bad again so that’s something to look out for,” Lambert said.

Other people we spoke with say they are going to try to stay off the roads as much as possible and hope they don’t lose power again for too long.

