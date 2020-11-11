How to celebrate the holidays safely during a pandemic

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With the holiday season approaching, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has released guidelines to help people celebrate while staying safe.

The WV DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health says those who decide to travel should follow safety measures to protect themselves and others from spreading the virus, such as:

Wear a mask in public settings. This includes on public and mass transportation, at events and gatherings, and anywhere you will be around others.

Avoid close contact by staying at least six feet apart from anyone outside of your household.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid contact with anyone who is sick.

Avoid touching your mouth, eyes and nose.

The Transportation Security Authority has also recently shared travel tips for those who have not flown since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place so travelers will know what to expect at security checkpoints.

The WV DHHR says there are multiple factors that affect the virus spread such as levels of community spread in the area, as well as the location, duration and number of people at the gathering. They say virtual celebrations can also be a low-risk alternative to allow people to celebrate together while avoiding larger gatherings.

The Bureau for Public Health says those who do host or go to gatherings should take the following considerations to make the event as safe as possible:

If possible, host or attend outdoor gatherings instead of indoor activities. If it’s not possible, avoid indoor spaces that are crowded, poorly ventilated or fully enclosed. You can increase ventilation by opening the windows if the weather permits.

Host or attend activities with only people from your local area to avoid the risk of transmission from areas with higher virus spread and limit the number of people attending the gathering.

Encourage those attending your gathering to bring supplies such as hand sanitizer, extra masks or tissues. If you are going to a gathering, take those supplies with you.

If you are going to an event with people from multiple households, try to avoid close contact with others outside of your household for 14 days prior to the event.

Tips to follow while at holiday events include:

Keep a six-foot distance from people outside your household and avoid using restrooms during high traffic times.

Wear a mask at all times when around people who do not live with you and within six feet of others.

Avoid busy eating areas and times when there will be larger crowds if you are at a restaurant.

To greet one another, wave and use verbal greetings instead of close contact gestures such as handshakes, bumping elbows or hugging.

Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces and keep those surfaces cleaned and disinfected. You can also use touchless garbage bags and gloves while cleaning up.

When it comes to food and drinks, the WV DHHR says some ways to keep food preparation safe are to keep your hands clean, avoid buffet-style options and have one person wearing a mask serve food and sharable items such as salad dressings to avoid having multiple people handle food and utensils, consider providing single-use options and wash any reusable items after the event.

Another way to keep guests safe when it comes to food and drinks is to encourage households to bring their own food and drinks for themselves instead of having a potluck-style meal, limit traffic in areas where food is being prepared and wear a mask while preparing or serving food.

If you have been exposed to COVID-19, are awaiting test results or feel ill, the Bureau for Public Health says not to host or attend any events. They also said those with a higher risk of serious illness should not attend in-person events.

Visit the WV DHHR website for more guidance.