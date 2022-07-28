LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Devastating flooding in eastern Kentucky Thursday morning has left many in dangerous and insecure situations.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated the Kentucky National Guard due to heavy flooding in eastern Kentucky.

“This is an all hands on deck,” said Beshear. To the people of eastern Kentucky, he said, “You are important, and we want to help.”

Morehead fire department is assisting with rescue efforts near Town Hill Rd, in Breathitt. @FOX56News pic.twitter.com/gTRXl0lVFT — Georgia McCarthur FOX 56 News (@GeorgiaNicoleTV) July 28, 2022

Governor Beshear says there are a lot of people stranded on roofs waiting to be rescued. The power is out in many areas and truckloads of fresh water are on the way.

The Kentucky National Guard is responding with helicopters and trucks that can move through the water.

Beshear also said Kentucky has opened three of its state parks for residents displaced by floods: Jenny Wiley State Resort Park, Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park, and Pine Mountain State Resort Park.

Nearly 24,000 Kentuckians are without power as of 3:24 p.m. Thursday.

Beshear asked that anyone missing a loved one, should not call 911. They should call Kentucky State Police Post 13 directly at 606-435-6069.

What to donate:

Beshear said many people will be without water and electricity for long period due to difficulties navigating and repairing in the more rural areas of eastern Kentucky.

“It is anticipated that damage assessment and restoration will continue for several days. Dangerous flooding conditions in inaccessible areas slow the restoration process,” the governor said in his Thursday Team Kentucky update.

Beshear stressed the importance of donating water and cleaning supplies to the community affected by ongoing flooding issues.

Where to donate:

The state government announced a fund to help gather resources for those in need in eastern Kentucky.

“All donations to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund are tax-deductible and donors will receive a receipt for tax purposes after donating. If you wish to donate to the Relief Fund, please select an amount and click on the donate button below,” the website reads.

Many organizations continue to announce initiatives to supply and support eastern Kentucky with both crowdfunding and direct donations.

eKY Mutual Aid, a team of non-profit workers and community members in eastern Kentucky, is accepting donations with a goal of raising $20,000.

Protecting yourself from scams, price gouging:

The Better Bussiness Bureau recommends verifying charities at Give.org and to never click on links to charities on unfamiliar websites, or in strange emails or text messages.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron activated the price gouging hotline and online reporting portal in response to severe flooding in the eastern region of the Commonwealth on Thursday. Suspected price gouging can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by calling 502-696-5485 or by visiting ag.ky.gov/pricegouging.

