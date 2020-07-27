How volunteer fire departments are working through the pandemic

RAND, WV (WOWK) — Volunteer firefighters are just that, volunteers, who decide to help their communities, sometimes seeing people at their worst.



But now, there are some changes to the job.

“Whatever it takes to stay safe.”

White has been the Fire Chief for Rand Volunteer Fire Department since 1963.

Now the job has changed quite a bit.



“We got the thermometer to take temperatures and we actually bring someone out with us who documents everything going on.” Chief Bill White, Rand Volunteer Fire Department

COVID-19 has changed the workflow of first responders everywhere and especially for these volunteers.



“It’s changed a lot man. For when we go out on fires or really anything.” Alex Hanna, Firefighter for the Rand Volunteer Fire Department

They now have a sanitizing truck which goes out with firefighters on every call.

“We can do anything from wash your hands to give you a complete shower and this truck also has additives in the water that help decon you know decontaminate.” Chief Bill White, Rand Volunteer Fire Department

And they took advantage of it just two nights ago.

“I was the one who went in to assess the patient. I made the all-clear she was not breathing.” Alex Hanna, Firefighter for the Rand Volunteer Fire Department

Hanna and his department were responding to a cardiac arrest.

“We wore masks and gloves and as soon as we came out of that house, we had to take our gloves off the proper way. There’s a certain way you have to take them off though so you don’t contaminate yourself.” Alex Hanna, Firefighter for the Rand Volunteer Fire Department

“Of course, because of the other night, we will offer testing to the firemen. We’re working on that now.” Chief Bill White, Rand Volunteer Fire Department

Having to take extra steps and extra tests to make sure they don’t spread the virus.

“Whether they’re COVID positive or not, we have to take the proper precautions to protect ourselves. Alex Hanna, Firefighter for the Rand Volunteer Fire Department

White also mentioned donations to the Rand Volunteer Fire Department are low currently. The fire department has to be careful how they’re spending money until this pandemic ends.

