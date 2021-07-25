Huff stresses Thundering Herd must avoid drinking the ‘rat poison’

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Every college football off-season comes with loads of predictions.

Who will finish where?

Why will the team finish with that ranking?

And what bowl they game will they play in?

All important questions, but all too soon to answer correctly.

Marshall was selected to finish first in Conference USA’s East Division.

Since the herd hired new Head Coach Charles Huff there has been a ton of talk about the Green and White.

The positive media attention can be viewed as rat poison.

Coach Huff was most recently with Fairmont native Nick Saban at Alabama.

This means Huff was with Saban when he coined the term rat poison.

Like coach Saban, coach Huff wants wants his team to listen to him and not taste any of that rat poison.

