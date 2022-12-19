MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOWK) – Bowl week is coming to a close, tomorrow is game day!

Sunday was day four in Myrtle Beach, and it was another jam-packed day, starting with a closed practice at Coastal Carolina and ending with a pep rally.

The pep rally was held at ‘The Hangout’; a huge restaurant, right on the water.

Hundreds of herd fans showed up and showed out, all dressed in Kelly Green.

There was a special appearance, head coach Charles Huff.

“The support for us and this team has been phenomenal all season,” Huff said to the crowd. “Start early, stay late. Let’s make this a bowl game to remember.”

Then, Huff handed the mic off to a special freshman.

“Cole Pennington!”

“How are you doing, Herd fans!?” Pennington asked Herd Nation. “We just wanted to thank you guys for coming down to Myrtle and supporting us. On behalf of the football team, we can’t thank you enough for all your support and all your love throughout the season.”

The cheer team and the band were there too!

Fans came from all over. Some, diehard fans, and some… family.

“For both of us it is super exciting,” said Thomas Samson. “Because both of our sons are redshirt freshmen, and they play on the team. So to be able to come down here and watch our kids in a bowl game it’s amazing.”

Before Huff left, the announcer broke the news to everyone that Marshall fans had bought every allotted ticket to the bowl game.

“It’s exciting that they sold all the tickets out,” said Carla Rowsey, another Herd fan. “I’m so glad that everyone’s coming out for it! It’s exciting!”

“There is a huge following at Marshall, with the history of it,” said Samson. “So this doesn’t shock me at all.”

“This is great,” said Keith Veltri, another father of a player. “I figured we would show up well. And tomorrow, you’re going to see a good show. We’ll represent tomorrow. Go Herd.”

Kickoff between Marshall and UConn is at 2:30 Monday at Coastal Carolina, and will be airing on ESPN. So everyone back home can watch the game as well!

We’ll have highlights and postgame Monday night at 11 o’clock and right here on wowktv.com!