Huggins hits 900 in First Round of Big Dance

Huggins hits 900 career wins

CHARLESLTON, WV (WOWK) – WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins just hit his 900th win in the first round of the Big Dance!

No. 3 seeded WVU faced off against No. 14 seeded Morehead State in the Midwest region of the NCAA tournament.

The game tipped off a little late – at about 10:30pm.

It was a tight game for most of the first. Heading into halftime the score 38-31.

But the Mountaineers took it in the end. Going on a 9-0 run with 13 minutes left, and that’s when the momentum changed in WVU’s favor.

The Mountaineers win the first round against Morehead State, the final 84-67.

And with that win, Bob Huggins hits 900!

WVU will face Syracuse next.