CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Mark Hunt has won the Republican nomination in the newly-redrawn 8th Senate District.

Hunt secured over 45-percent of Tuesday’s primary vote, defeating Joshua Higgenbotham and Mark Mitchem. Candidate Andrea Kiessling officially had zero votes because Secretary of State Mac Warner ordered all voting sites not to count her votes. It was Higgenbotham who initially raised the argument that Kiessling did not meet candidacy requirements to run for office in West Virginia.

The newly-redrawn Senate District 8 includes parts of Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Clay and Roane Counties.