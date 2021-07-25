Huntington basketball standout Paige Shy transfers to Youngstown State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The next time we see Huntington native and Shooting guard Paige Shy on the basketball court, she’ll have a new jersey on.

After starting her college carrer at Marshall the St. Joe’s grad will continue to play the game she loves at Youngstown State.

Former St. Joe’s basketball star Paige Shy is trading in the green and white for cardinal and white. Shy is now a member of the Penguins.

“I think it’s all about trusting G-d’s plan for my life and the path he wants to put me on. So I am excited for the new chapter here but obviously Huntington always is going to hold a special place from my heart.”

So how does she compliment her new teammates?

“I know they love to shoot three’s which kind of fits me perfectly so I’m excited, Shy said.”

“If she’s got any space she is a knockdown 3 point shooter and for us that is just crucial in our offense. I mean she is just a great fit for what we do, Youngstown head coach John Barnes said.”

The Penguins coaching staff had their eyes on Shy during her high school days at St. Joe’s, and the program is thrilled to now have her on its team.

“We’re excited that it was able to work out this way. You know having recruited her out of high school, and kind of being disappointed that we weren’t able to coach her and now we are able to and I think she is excited to get into our system and really work to her strengths.”

Her ability to make threes is a massive part of her game.

“I feel that has always been one of my strong points. Since I’ve been little everyone has kind of known me as a shooting guard so kind of like being consistent so staying the same shot like all throughout since I’ve been young to now has made me the shooter I am.”

We’re hoping to get her back to her game and being a little bit more aggressive from the 3-point line and taking advantage of those opportunities.”

While Shy is ready for her next adventure, her time spent with the Herd will always mean a lot to her.

“I think what I took away the most is just my teammates honestly. Like I never thought that I would get so close to a group of girls. Like those are my teammates, they are going to be my friends for life. I just went on vacation with them, I talk to a few them everyday. I do love all of them.

And they all love her back and wish the sharpshooter continued success at Youngstown State.

