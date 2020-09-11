Huntington firefighters honor NYFD 9/11 firefighters

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Members of the Huntington Fire Department took part in a nationwide tribute to the first responders killed in the 9/11 attacks in New York City.

The firefighters climbed 110 flights of stairs at Centennial Station No. 1 Friday, the 19th anniversary of the attacks. That number is equivalent to the 110 stories of the World Trade Center.

Fire departments across the nation participate in similar events, honoring each of the 343 New York City firefighters killed in the attack on the twin towers.

Many of the events raise money for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Huntington firefighters in 2020 9/11 memorial stair climb, Sept. 11, 2020. (Courtesy: Huntington Fire Dept.)

