HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A gas station clerk in Huntington was robbed by a man at knife point early Thursday morning.

According to Cabell County Dispatchers, the robbery happened just after midnight at the Speedway in the 2400 block of 3rd Avenue.

No word on what the individual got away with.

No injuries are being reported.

If you have any information on the incident, contact local law enforcement.