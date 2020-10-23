Coronavirus Updates

Huntington High School positive COVID-19 case

by: Audra Laskey

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A person at Huntington High School has tested positive for COVID-19.

 Monday, October 19 was the last time the individual was last on school grounds.

The Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the district’s Chief Health Officer worked together to conduct contract tracing. As a result, 12 additional people at Huntington High School have been asked to quarantine after coming into direct contact with the person.

Huntington High School will remain open and on a blended learning schedule.

