Huntington Highlanders hoops star Dionna Gray commits to Kent State

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) -We all know how good Huntington’s Dionna Gray is on the basketball court.

She helped guide the highlanders to a AAAA State Championship victory over Cabell Midland back in May.

Soon we’ll see her on the college court and she is staying in gold.

Gray has committed to Kent state in Kent, Ohio.

The Golden Flashes play in the MAC.

She broke the news on twitter tonight.

Gray wanted to thank her family, coaches, and trainer for making this all possible.

She also gave a shout out to a pair of her West Virginia Thunder coaches Scottie Johnson and Brian Mallory.

We wish Dionna the best moving forward.

Again she was a big reason behind Huntington’s success in the state tournament.

