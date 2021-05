CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Huntington already beat Midland in their one regular season meeting and the Lady Highlanders were able to do it again, this time with a state title on the line.

The game was tight in the first half, but Huntington was able to pull away late.

Catch the highlights by clicking on the video player above.

Follow Jake Siegel for Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking sports developments.