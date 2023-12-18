HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A man will spend more than a decade behind bars for a firearm charge in Huntington.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Thomas Ray III, 54, of Huntington was sentenced to 12 years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence stems from charges of felon in possession of a firearm and violating supervised release, the DOJ says.

DOJ officials say after a two-day trial in July 2023, a federal grand jury found Ray guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Court records say the charges stem from an October 2020 incident in the area of 17th Street and Artisan Avenue in Huntington. According to the DOJ, Ray went to a home on Avenue and struck two women before pulling out the firearm and pointing it at a third woman’s head. He then reportedly fired two shots into the air, the DOJ says.

According to the DOJ, when officers found Ray, he fired a shot at an officer and then ran away. Court records say he continued to fire several more shots at the officers as he ran. The responding officers then returned fire, striking Ray in the leg.

The DOJ says Ray continued to resist arrest while on the ground. According to court records, along with the pistol he had been holding, officers found ammunition and a revolver in Ray’s pants pockets.

According to the DOJ, because Ray was on federal supervised release for a 2013 conviction at the time of the shooting, two years of his sentence were for committing a crime while on supervised release.