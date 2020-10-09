Huntington opioid lawsuit delayed another two months

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A lawsuit filed by the City of Huntington and Cabell County against three major distributors of opioids has been pushed back until after the first of the year.

The suit was filed in 2019 against AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson – three of the largest opioid distributors in the United States.

The case was scheduled to be heard on Oct. 19, 2020, in federal district court in Charleston – but will now not begin until January 4, 2021.

“The City of Huntington and Cabell County, West Virginia, and the thousands of other communities impacted by the opioid epidemic deserve their day in court,” stated the legal firm representing the two.

A spokesperson for the National Prescription Opiate Litigation (NPOL) added “In scale and severity, opioid addiction presents on of the gravest public health crises in American history, and it has now been exacerbated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, causing increases in overdoses across the country.”

Charleston attorney Rusty Webb represents the two and told 13 News the trial is expected to take five weeks in federal court, then take a three week break and then go another seven weeks if needed. This is also a trial before a federal district court judge not a jury.

The City and County are seeking to recover money they’ve spent in dealing with the opioid crises for emergency services, rehabilitation, community programs and such.

