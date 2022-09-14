HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police have made an arrest in connection to the case of a woman whose body was found on September 9th.

Police say Mary Deel’s body was in the 300 Block of 7th Avenue near some railroad tracks.

According to Huntington Police, Peter VanMaasdam is charged with murder and concealment of a body.

VanMaasdam, 31, was arraigned on Wednesday night at the Cabell County Courthouse.

The victim, Deel, is 46 and from Huntington.

No other details related to the investigation have been released at this time.

Keep checking the 13 News App for updates.