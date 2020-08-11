Huntington Police investigate gas station robbery

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Huntington Police are on scene of a reported armed robbery at the Shell gas station on 8th Avenue and 22nd Street.



The suspect took all the money in the register, according to dispatchers.



Police are now canvassing the neighborhood with the help of the Barboursville K9 Unit.‬

Photo: 13 News Reporter Shannon Litton

No one was injured during the incident. No word on a description of the suspect at this time.

