HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg, Cabell County Dispatchers say.

The incident happened at 10:20 p.m. Saturday in at a home in the 2600 block of Piedmont Avenue.

There is no word about a suspect at this time.

The Huntington Police Department is investigating.

