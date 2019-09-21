Huntington Police Investigating Deadly Downtown Shooting

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Huntington Police say one man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting at a popular downtown bar.

It happened just before 3 AM outside of The Latern on 4th Avenue in downtown Huntington.

Police say 39-year-old Sontezz Lomax died at the scene. Another person was transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, possibly caused from flying debris.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Forensic Investigation Unit are on scene and investigating.