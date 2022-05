HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Police are investigating after a man was shot overnight in Huntington.

According to Cabell County dispatch, the victim walked into Cabell Huntington Hospital with a gunshot wound around 4:45 a.m. Friday morning. The victim did not give police any information on where he was when he was shot.

Huntington Police are investigating, but have not released any details so far. Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.