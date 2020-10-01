Huntington resumes cleanup campaign in October

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Hunting is set to resume its neighborhood cleanup project – starting in the West End – October 13-15.

City officials say the public works department will do a sweep of all alleys in the areas of 5th Street West to 14th Street West between Jefferson and Jackson avenues.

City crews will be cutting back trees and weeds in the alleys, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or have expired registration and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.

The city says residents living in the area have an opportunity to set out bulky trash items for free pickup. Those can include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Cleanup crews will not accept oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries and gas or propane tanks.

City officials say in the seven years the project has been active its collected 16,680 tons of trash.

