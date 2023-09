HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Washington Avenue has reopened after an early-morning crash shut it down.

Crews on the scene tell 13 News a vehicle hit a parked car near Heiner’s Bakery and one vehicle was on it’s side. It happened just before 5:00 a.m.

Washington avenue was closed right at 13th street, but has since reopened.

No word on if there were any injuries.