Hurricane football more focused and determined entering 2020

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) – If you’re going to step on the field and not give it you’re all then don’t expect to play, that’s the message Hurricane head football coach Jeremy Taylor is giving to his team this season. If you spent any time at practice then you would see Taylor’s message is working.

The Redskins continue to prep for their season opener at Huntington.

Coming off a 4-6 season, the hurricane was picked to finish 7th in the MSAC Coaches Preseason poll.

The coaching staff has also preached that everything these players do they will earn on their own, meaning everyone is out there trying to land a starting spot, and some of the redskins top players say they are already noticing a difference in practice this year compared to last.

“The dedication is just different and just how the leadership just how the leadership is building up, I just feel a lot more people care and everybody is wanting to show up and everyone is fighting for a position, Garrett Green said.”

“We have a lot of young players but a lot of heart and a lot of talent so I think we can make a good run, we’re playing more as a unit, you know more competition everybody wants to be out here and win and like garret was saying we have a lot of kids trying to get that starting job on Friday nights, Ismael Borrero said.”

