CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane High grad and Virginia Tech softball star Jayme Bailey is doing big things for the Hokies.

Bailey hit a two-run bomb on Sunday’s regional game against Kentucky that tied it at two; Virginia Tech went on to win it 5-4 and roll to the NCAA Super Regionals.

Not only was that game a huge victory, but the 24 hours leading up to it was as well.

Bailey and her squad had to play three games in less than one day. They faced Miami of Ohio late Saturday night, then Kentucky twice on Sunday.

“It was a roller coaster,” said Bailey. “I mean we were up at 1am playing in an elimination game, and then had a very quick turnaround for the other two games of the day, because we knew we’d make it to the second game. So we were just really excited, we just fought so hard. There was no quit in us and it just felt really rewarding to get that win in the end.”

Bailey is a junior this year, and so far she’s posted six home runs and 28 RBI.

She also has a long list of accolades over her last few years with the Hokies, that includes several All-ACC and All-State honors.

Bailey graduated from Hurricane in 2018, and she attributes a lot of her success today to the time she spent with Hurricane softball.

“Hurricane softball changed my life,” she said. “Just forming those relationships and going through those games already, those high-intense games really prepared me for the collegiate level. I mean every girl on that team was a D1 commit, so it was just having some fun before you actually got to your college career.”

Bailey and the Hokies face Florida on Friday at 2pm for their first game in Super Regionals.