Hurricane residents ditch the mask this 4th of July

HURRICANE, WV (WOWK) — Last summer many 4th of July celebrations were canceled due to the pandemic, but this year things are back to normal.

A little sad, but understandable because we were in the middle of unprecedented times. But we are just super thankful to be back together this year and celebrating America’s birthday. Amanda Ramey, Assistant City Manager

People gathered at Hurricane City Park this afternoon to celebrate freely since the mask mandate was lifted in the state.

Last year, Putnam County Health Department recommended against having the big celebration, but this year we’re having the celebration right here in Hurricane City Park. There will be thousands of people here. Mayor Scott Edwards, Hurricane

Local residents are excited to get back to normal life this 4th of July weekend. For many, being able to celebrate the 4th normally, makes it all that much better.

Jubilant. People are really jubilant to get back to what they have been used to doing, and it seems like there is a great sense of normalcy returning to people. Tim McCoy, Hurricane Resident

With vaccination rates increasing, people are excited about going to community events, despite the COVID-19 variants.

And there’s going to be people laughing and enjoying each other’s company, and seeing people they haven’t seen in months or possibly a year. Amanda Ramey, Assistant City Manager)

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!