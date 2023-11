NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The westbound lanes of Interstate 64 are closed between the Nitro exit and entrance ramps after a tractor trailer jackknifed.

It happened a little after ten on Tuesday night.

In addition to the tractor trailer there were a few cars involved in an accident, and dispatchers say there are some injuries.

The tractor trailer is leaking diesel fuel onto the intersate.

It is not how long the lanes will be closed.