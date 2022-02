HUNTINGTON WV. (WOWK) – The I-64 Westbound 17th street on-ramp is currently closed.

Cabell County Dispatch tells 13 News its due to steel scattered all over the road, as the tractor trailer that was carrying it had its straps came loose. No injuries were reported.

Dispatch said the incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday. Crews are working to clear the area, but its unsure how long the ramp will remain closed.