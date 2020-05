KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to an accident along I-79.

According to dispatchers, a tractor trailer turned over around 6:15 this morning in the Elkview area.

Dispatchers say the tractor trailer was the only vehicle involved. We’re told the driver was transported to a local hospital. No word on his condition.

Dispatchers did not say when the interstate would reopen.

