ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) -- After almost 67 years in the community, Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital is closing its doors. It doesn’t come as a surprise to the Tri-State community as Bon Secours, the company owning OLBH, made the announcement back in January 2020.

At that time, OLBH said it would plan to close the hospital by September 2020. However, in late February 2020, a new announcement said OLBH would no longer offer acute care services, including emergency services, after April 30, 2020.