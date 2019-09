KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – All lanes of I-79 Northbound are shutdown after a UPS truck collided with a log truck.

It happened shortly before 4:30 am, September 6th, 2019 near mile marker 7 passed the Big Chimney exit.

There is no estimated time of when the interstate will reopen. No injuries were reported.

13 News Reporter Haley Kosik is on scene gathering updates.

