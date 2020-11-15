I-TEAM: Cleveland police officer shot while responding to call, one person arrested

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cleveland police officer is recovering after he was shot overnight.

According to the department, it happened while he was responding to 2361 E. 61st Street for a residential alarm.

As officers were checking the home for signs of entry, one officer knocked on the door to check on the residents. Police said shots were fired from inside the home.

That officer was shot in the bicep and taken to University Hospitals. He has since been released.

Police union president Jeff Follmer tells the FOX 8 I-TEAM he is doing well.

Members of the SWAT team responded to the scene and a female was taken into custody. It’s unknown at this point if she was the shooter.

The case remains under investigation.

