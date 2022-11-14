(WOWK) — Tuesday may be one of the first eventful winter weather days in the high terrain of West Virginia. Winter weather advisories are already posted for parts of the region.

Predictor model output for Tuesday mid day

The higher on the mountain you are, the better your chance of seeing frozen precipitation. Most of us will be too warm to worry about ice. Roads will mainly be wet across most of the 13 News viewing area on Tuesday.

Predictor rainfall model output

There could be some freezing rain in pockets of the high elevation areas of West Virginia which tends to be outside of the WOWK-TV viewing area as seen below.

Predictor ice forecast.

After the initial round of precipitation moves through, look for colder air to wrap back in to the region from the west and northwest, bringing smaller bands of snow showers to the region late Wednesday into early Thursday. Small areas could see some accumulating snow by Thursday before a stronger but colder area of high pressure slides in.

Predictor model output for snow Wednesday through Thursday

