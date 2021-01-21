Impact Harris and Gorman are having on young women

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A new Vice President has sworn into office.

“I, Kamala Devi Harris, do solemnly swear….”

The first South Asian American and black woman to ever hold a position in the national office.

And this wasn’t the only historical part of Inauguration Day.

“For there is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it,” 22-year-old Amanda Gorman recited that as part of her inaugural poem.

Wednesday, she became the youngest poet to ever read the inaugural poem.

Women of color, standing in power.

These images are impacting young women across the nation, and here in the Mountain State.

“There are people that look like me that are in these positions of power and can make things happen,” said Gabrielle Johnson, a 17-year-old student at Capital High School. “They were elected and sworn in. It’s crazy. It’s the first time in history. And I love living through history and seeing that.”

Johnson says the last four years have been pretty hard for her at school.

“Before that it didn’t matter,” she said. “Because we were all just people. And then all that happened and it was like ‘well you feel like this so we can’t be friends anymore.’ And that was super sickening. Just really hurtful.”

But now, Johsnon says she feels a big change.

“We’re gonna be better,” said Johnson. “We’ll see more togetherness. We’ll see more unity. And like I said, this is just a huge door now open for women everywhere.”