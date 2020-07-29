‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for Aug. 1-2, 2020

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.

You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 1, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-West Virginia. Talks about the latest COVID-19 aid bill in Congress, as well as her re-election campaign.

Paula Jean Swearengin, D-Candidate for WV U.S Senate. She will talk about what she would do on COVID-19 Aid if elected, as well as her upstart campaign for Senate.

Anne Landgrebe, Executive Assistant to the House Clerk. She was in a Health Committee hearing room, with 50 other people not knowing she was positive. She’s being called a hero for wearing a mask the whole time, preventing an outbreak.

Jason Huffman, State Director, Americans for Prosperity, West Virginia Chapter. He’s on discussing AFP’s 2020 Legislative Scorecard report for the WV Legislature.

