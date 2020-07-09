‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 11-12, 2020

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 11, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 12.
- Charlie Burd, Independent Oil and Gas Association of West Virginia, to talk about the end of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
- Karan Ireland, The Sierra Club of West Virginia, to talk about the end of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
- Nancy Bruns, Co-owner, “Dickinson Salt-Works” – to talk about the company’s conversion to solar power.
- Zach Drennan, Co-owner, “Revolt-Energy” the company doing the solar conversion at J.Q. Dickinson Salt-Works
Here is the statewide broadcast schedule:
WTRF 7.2 Wheeling (My Ohio Valley TV)
9 a.m.
WTRF 7.3 Wheeling (ABC)
10 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.1 (NBC) Clarksburg
8:30 a.m. Sunday
WBOY-TV 12.2 (ABC) Clarksburg
10 a.m. Sunday
WDVM-TV 25 (IND) Martinsburg/Eastern Panhandle
11 a.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday
WVNS- TV 59.2 (Fox) Beckley-Bluefield
10 a.m. Sunday
