‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for July 24-25, 2020

(WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the latest political news with WOWK 13 News award-winning anchor and host of West Virginia Tonight Mark Curtis.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m., Saturday, July 25, and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020.
- Senator Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia discusses the latest COVID-19 aid legislation being discussed in Congress.
- Mary Collins, CFO of Q-Labs in Charleston. This lab does a lot of the Covid-19 testing in West Virginia, including the testing of all faculty, staff, and students at WVU over the next few weeks.
- Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer. She discusses this week’s big spike in cases in West Virginia, and her overall strategy as Public Health Officer, dealing with issues beyond COVID-19, such as obesity, diabetes, and opioids.
- Rep. Alex Mooney, R-West Virginia. He discusses the latest COVID-19 aid package being debated in Congress.
