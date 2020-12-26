Internet issues interfering with holiday plans

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – 2020 has been a year full of challenges. One of the biggest issues has been finding ways to stay connected during COVID-19 while keeping a physical distance from each other.

But, on days when staying connected matters the most, like the holidays, a lot of people in the Charleston area are finding themselves disconnected.



Thomas health and Suddenlink are both reporting internet outages and connectivity issues. A lot of community members say it’s upsetting especially this time of year.



Saturday morning Thomas Health released a statement saying it was experiencing network connectivity issues directly related to the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee Friday.



Thomas Health says it contracts with a third party to manage and support its network and primary servers are located in Tennessee with backup servers in Texas.



At the same time, Suddenlink users are also having internet problems.



“I think being denied that simple pleasure of talking with your family on such a special day, special season, it can get to you and you can get emotional,” Colton Thomas, Suddenlink User said.



Many people who were upset took to social media to express their anger and frustration of not having internet on Christmas.



“I guess I’m one of the lucky ones that didn’t have to travel anywhere to go see anyone or have to rely on a telephone or Facebook just to talk with your family,” Thomas said.



The owner of Danny’s BBQ stand, Danny Jones, says it’s often for his internet to go out and something needs to be done.



“It’s people that come through and they want to use their credit card and have us process it, but the Suddenlink takes a hike. We’re stuck. The line is out the door,” Jones said.



We did reach out to Suddenlink for comment but due to the holiday weekend, we haven’t received a response yet.



Thomas health says they are working to resolve the issue and get services restored.

