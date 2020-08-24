Ironton City Schools first in the area to reopen amidst the COVID-19 pandemic

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Ohio school districts have become the first in our region to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Ironton, Ohio, students of all ages were welcomed back this morning, but with a lot of changes this school year.

The start of school this morning for the students of Ironton ran smoothly according to the administrators 13 News spoke with.

“We were ready to reopen, you know. If anyone’s going to be ready.” Joe Rowe, principal, Ironton Elementary School

The test of just how effective the safety preparations being made within schools across the region is now underway with Ohio schools reopening.

Faculty and staff weren’t the only ones a bit nervous; so were students.

“You could see there was a little bit of uneasiness, but when they got into class, they haven’t seen a lot of these kids for five months, so they were excited to be back.” Toben Schreck, principal, Ironton Middle School

Administrators said this school year will be looking a little different for the students they welcomed in, but they also said so far their protocols have all been followed.

Of course, there are extensive changes to the way school operated now, from the elementary level through high school.

These include temperature checks for every student as they enter, arrows marking the hallways to show which direction kids should walk, and mandatory social distancing and mask-wearing across the board.

Additionally, elementary school students will be eating breakfast and lunch at their desks, and middle school students will no longer have lockers to mitigate health concerns.

The principals were uncertain how well different age groups would stick to the plans, but say so far, so good.

“I was very, very proud of the kids as far as their cooperation. You asked them to do something, whether it be spread apart, whether to walk on the correct side of the hallway, they were very cooperative. With middle school kids, sometimes they’re gonna try to push the button a little bit, and did not see any of that this morning so very happy with that.” Toben Schreck, principal, Ironton Middle School

The prevailing message the principals of Ironton City Schools want you to know:

“Welcome back to school and parents: we’re gonna do the best job we can to serve your students the best we possibly can.” Jeff Hairston, principal, Ironton High School

This is by no means the school year returning students are used to, but this is the year faculty and staff have been planning for all summer.

“You’re dealing with five year olds all the way up to twelve year olds so you know, you try to rely on your older kids to set the tone for the rest of ’em but our instructional staff did a really nice job of prepping and our leadership team has been meeting all summer long.” Joe Rowe, principal, Ironton Elementary School

Follow Natalie Wadas on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories