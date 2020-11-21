Ironton falls 38-0 to Kirtland in OHSAA football state championship game

IRONTON, OHIO (WOWK) – The OHSAA Division V High School Football Championship game featured a rematch of last year’s title tilt.

Last season, Kirtland got the best of Ironton by 10 points. Today the Fighting Tigers were seeking revenge.

Ironton was unable to get anything going, getting shutout 38-0.

For the second straight season, the Fighting Tigers fall to the Hornets in the state title game.

It was still a remarkable season for Ironton, as the Fighting Tigers finished the year with an 11-1 record.

